President instructs Kazakh creative intellectuals to promote patriotism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with representatives of creative intelligentsia, Akorda press-service reports.

The meeting was attended by writers Beksultan Nurzhekeyev, Dulat Issabekov and Smagul Yelubayev.

Greeting the Kazakh creative intellectuals the President noted the enormous role of art and creativity in human life and society and thanked them for their contribution to strengthening the Independence of the country.

In the course of the meeting they discussed a range of issues regarding culture and humanities as well as sociopolitical sphere of life including the transition to the Latin alphabet, demographic and migration policies and the process of implementing three-language education.



Kazakh President highlighted several patterns and priorities of the published article "Course towards Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness".

They discussed the current issues of the largest creativity projects implemented within the years of Independence. In particular, it is program "Madeni Mura' on restoration of historical and cultural monuments and sites in the territory of Kazakhstan and program "Khalyk Tarih Tolkynynda" that helped to systematically collect and analyze the documents related to the our history from the world's leading archival depositories.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the necessity to promote the theme of patriotism beginning with love to one's small motherland.

At the end, the Head of State noted a great importance of the Kazakh citizens' target to modernize the public consciousness and underlined the timeliness of its implementation for development of the country.