EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:37, 05 June 2017 | GMT +6

    President instructs KNB chief to ensure full security at EXPO

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, the Akorda press service reports.

    Mr. Massimov presented a report on the work carried out by the Committee together with other law enforcement agencies on the eve of the EXPO-2017 opening.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of full security during the international exhibition EXPO-2017 and the major international events held during it.

     

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Security President of Kazakhstan EXPO projects and technologies Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!