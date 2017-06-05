President instructs KNB chief to ensure full security at EXPO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov, the Akorda press service reports.

Mr. Massimov presented a report on the work carried out by the Committee together with other law enforcement agencies on the eve of the EXPO-2017 opening.

Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of full security during the international exhibition EXPO-2017 and the major international events held during it.