President instructs Mangistau Governor to keep up region’s industrial production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Mangistau region Serikbai Trumov, Kazinform cites Akorda's press service.

The Governor informed the Head of State about the key socio-economic indicators of Mangistau region, the implementation of the Zhanaozen comprehensive urban development plan, and the execution of government programs.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the unacceptability of reducing industrial output and investment in the region. The President also highlighted that the regional administration should continuously keep track of the issues of support for vulnerable social groups, the implementation of housing programs, including the Baqytty Otbasy ("Happy Family") Program.

Concluding the meeting, the Head of State gave the Governor a number of specific instructions on the further development of Mangistau region.