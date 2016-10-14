President instructs mayor to ensure quality of construction in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev today, the Akorda's press service reports.

During the meeting mayor Issekeshev reported to the Head of State on the results of the capital city's development in socioeconomic sphere over the past 9 months, preparations for the celebration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence and holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



Additionally, Mr. Issekeshev briefed the President on the stages of construction and putting into commission of socially importance facilities in the city.



Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored it is necessary not only to keep to the schedule of the construction and putting into commission of the facilities but also to ensure quality of construction.



In conclusion, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to mayor Issekeshev.