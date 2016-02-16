President instructs officials to pay more attention to improve ecology of Almaty (PHOTOS)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - During Almaty meeting on development and preparation for 28th World Winter Universiade 2017 the President drew the attention of the officials to the ecological situation of the city.

Speaking with Mayor of the city the Head of State stressed that buildings constructed in illegal places should be destroyed.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that has long been forbidden to build skyscrapers beyond Al-Farabi prospectus as the city gets fresh air from the mountains.

"This is the favorite city of all Kazakhstanis. Care should be taken of landscaping, cleanliness, and irrigation systems," concluded the Head of State.





















