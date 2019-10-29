President instructs to abolish registration of foreigners at migration police

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – At today’s meeting in the city of Almaty President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ordered to abolish the registration of foreign citizens at migration police, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, in order to strengthen both investment and tourist attractiveness of the largest cities and the country as a whole it is necessary to abolish a procedure of mandatory registration of foreigners at migration police.

The President noted that in addition to the inconvenience mandatory registration is a source of corruption which in turn negatively affects the reputation of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State concluded that this issue should be worked out before the yearend.