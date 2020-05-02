EN
    12:36, 02 May 2020 | GMT +6

    President instructs to assist those affected by minor flooding in Turkestan region

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to render assistance to those affected by minor flooding in Maktaaral district in Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted he had instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to lend a helping hand to the families affected by minor flooring in the villages of Zhenis and Zhana Turmys. The minor flooing was caused by the Sardoba Reservoir dam collapse in Uzbekistan.

    According to the tweet, Prime Minister Askar Mamin and governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev reported to the Head of State on the measures taken to evacuate the residents of the villages.


