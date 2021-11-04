President instructs to complete Nur-Sultan-Almaty highway’s reconstruction

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to complete reconstruction of the Nur-Sultan-Almaty highway by 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the session on the issues of development of single-industry cities in Ekibastuz on Thursday, President Tokayev gave an instruction to complete the reconstruction of the highway linking the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city by 2023.

The Kazakh President stressed it is crucial to link via roads the large remote single-industry cities with other regions of the country. For instance, it is believed that the Nur-Sultan-Almaty highway will considerably enhance the potential of Balkhash town.

It bears to remind that at the session in Ekibastuz the Head of State pointed to the decrease in population of the single-industry cities and the need to take migration processes under control.