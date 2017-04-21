President instructs to confront shadow market of rental housing in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President has instructed the officials of Astana to confront the shadow market of rental housing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The shadow market of housing rental has reached a large scale. The city authorities do not possess any reliable figures on the rented housing number. Many people have several flats, rent them and gain income. It is one of business types, however, no one pays any taxes at all from that business to the city budget. Where is the revenue service of the city? It is necessary to put the things right", Nursultan Nazarbayev told a meeting regarding Expo 2017 preparation and the city development.

Also, the head of State underlined that it is necessary to make a significant limitation by law for the category of people eligible to housing from the state housing stock.

"More than once I have told about it. We have provided the war veterans with flats already to ten-fold extent: to children, grandchildren and already great-grandchildren. We respect, value and do everything but one must keep an open eye. There should be no free-of-charge housing. The public sector employees account for the major part on the waiting lists. The must use the house construction savings system or mechanisms of subsidizing domestic loans. Program "Nurly Zher" covers all this, Nazarbayev added.