President instructs to create recreation areas around Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources of the Ministry of Agriculture Islam Abishev, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the development of water resources and provision of drinking water to rural areas.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the importance of projects that would ensure flood safety in Astana and other regions.

- Large amounts of water create risks of flooding. On the other hand, this water can be used for good purposes, for example, in agriculture. In this regard, it is necessary to ensure the creation of small reservoirs in each locality, - said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Islam Abishev briefed the President on the current state of the dams and the prospects for the construction of new reservoirs in regions prone to floodings.

The Head of State also stressed the need to develop the tourist potential of reservoirs and lakes near Astana.

- The Kenbidaiyk reservoir is located near the city. It should become one of the recreation places for the residents of the capital. It is necessary to create beaches and build recreation areas, - said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Upon the end of the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to the Chairman of the Committee on Water Resources.