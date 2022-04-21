President instructs to deal with poor road conditions in W Kazakhstan rgn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the government and governor’s office to take immediately all necessary measures to address poor road conditions in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of Akorda.

In 2019, the Kazakh President called the modernization of transport and logistics potential of West Kazakhstan region as one of the key tasks, where 70% of the roads are in poor condition. During the meeting in Uralsk city he noted that it not only affects the everyday life of the residents but also the export and transit potential of the region.

The President instructed the government and governor’s office to complete the road repairs in Kaztalovsk, Zhanibeks, and Bokeiordinsk districts by the end of 2021, highlighting that the issue would be under his personal control. Despite this, according to Egemen Qazaqstan newspaper, there are no asphalt roads connecting the districts with the region’s administrative center. The construction works are behind the schedule; there are problems with financing. The issue causes problems for local residents reaching a critical point in spring and autumn.

The Head of State tasked the government and West Kazakhstan governor’s office to take immediately all necessary measures. The President assigned the responsibility for resolving the problem to Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.