President instructs to draw up Semey development program

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - During a visit to East Kazakhstan region, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has entrusted the regional authorities with making up the 2025 Urban Development Program for the city of Semey, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Yelbasy has always given great attention to the development of your city. You know that the five-year Comprehensive Program for the Social and Economic Development of Semey was completed in 2017. The implementation will contribute to positive changes in the communal and social infrastructure, to enhancing the heat supply, and improving the city and surrounding settlements. Ensuring a decent standard of living for the city residents will continue to be our main goal," President's spokesman Berik Uali quoted the Head of State as saying.

At the meeting with the intelligentsia of Semey, the President pointed out that the annual budget of the city, which has a population of 350,000, is only KZT 56.6 billion.

"I am instructing the region's authorities to initiate the elaboration of a special program for Semey development through 2025. This will make it possible to bring up to date the urban development tasks in the midterm. The program will add momentum to the economic growth and the social sphere," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He also added that large-scale machine-building enterprises operate in the city. One of such enterprises, Semaz, manufactures buses, tractors, and special vehicles.

"It is necessary to more actively use Semey's industrial potential. I am entrusting the Government and the governors of all regions to explore the possibility of increasing the procurement of domestic machines," the President concluded.