President instructs to ensure timely delivery of targeted social assistance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the session on the problems of social protection of the population at the Akorda presidential residence on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Attending the session were Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Head of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Chairman of the National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Darkhan Kaletayev, Assistant to the President on Economic Issues Timur Suleimenov, and Minister of Labor and Social Protection Berdibek Saparbayev.



During the session, President Tokayev stressed that shaping up fair social policy, especially towards those people who are in difficult life circumstances, is of paramount importance. The President also emphasized the need to introduce a single social card which will function based on the digital platform.



Minister Berdibek Saparbayev also took the floor at the session reporting on the situation with the targeted social assistance delivery in the country.



Wrapping up the session, the Head of State instructed the Minister of Labor and Social Protection to ensure smooth process of timely delivery of targeted social assistance and gave a number of specific instructions to the Presidential Administration and the Government.