President instructs to establish domestic entrepreneurs’ council under Kazakh Government

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an instruction to establish a council of domestic entrepreneurs under the Government of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting with representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community on Friday, President Tokayev noted the council will allow to deliver the thoughts and ideas of Kazakhstani businessmen to the Government.

The Head of State also said he is ready to hold meetings with the business community just like the one of Friday.

Earlier President Tokayev vowed to continue on the path of political transformation and modernization of the society.

He also suggested the representatives of Kazakhstan’s business community working together on the program of economic reforms to make a transition to market socially oriented and diversified economy.