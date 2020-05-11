President instructs to establish Otbasy Bank

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has chaired the session of the State Commission on the state of emergency, Kazinform correspondent reports.

He instructed the Government to create a new institution for the distribution of housing Otbasy Bank (Family Bank), on the basis of JSC Zhilstroysberbank, by the end of the current year.

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstanis will also be able to use some part of pension savings for improving housing facilities.