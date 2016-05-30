ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of the Management Committee of the Regional Hub of Civil Service Mr. Alikhan Baimenov, the president's press service reports.

At the meeting, Mr. Baimenov briefed the Kazakh President on interim results of the Regional Hub's activity and future plans.

It was noted that the hub contributes to strengthening of regional and interregional cooperation with the view to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and has become along with the Singapore center a recognized platform for sharing knowledge and experience in the civil service sphere.

Additionally, the number of its participants has reached 34 countries and 5 international organizations. The UN, the OECD, the EU, the U.S., China, South Korea, Turkey and the CIS member states even co-finance its events.

In conclusion, President Nazarbayev instructed to introduce innovations and the world's best practices in order to improve domestic civil service.