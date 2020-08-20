President instructs to put an end to early release for corruption prisoners

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to end early release for corruption prisoners, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting on corruption issues, the President gave an instruction to establish legislative provisions to end early release for corruption prisoners.

Notably, attending the meeting were the heads of the central state bodies and governors of the regions, where the Head of State heard the reports from the heads of the Anti-corruption Agency, the Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the mayor of Shymkent city as well as the governor of Zhambyl region.