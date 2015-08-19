EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:07, 19 August 2015 | GMT +6

    President instructs to reduce national budget deficit to 1% by 2018

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the meeting on the system of economic policy measures President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to reduce the national budget deficit to 1% by 2018 noting that the funding deficit should be made only from domestic reserves, Akorda informed.

    Kazakh President noted that in the previous years the country has built a lot of projects, it increased staffing and salary levels. However, there is a lack of funds; thus, the cost of new projects will be strictly limited. It is necessary to establish a moratorium on various initiatives until 2018, said Nursultan Nazarbayev. President Nazarbayev emphasized that the country should focus on supporting key sectors of the economy with a competitive advantage. "An important point to accomplish the task is to study the experience of countries that have passed similar path of development. This is the experience of Australia and Canada within the past 30 years. Kazakhstan has good opportunities for integration into the global supply chain of goods," said the Head of State. Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the industrial and innovation policy should be adapted to the new conditions requiring the search of points of growth in the services sector.

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan Finance and Budget Government President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!