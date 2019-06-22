President instructs to tackle alarming ecological situation in Aktobe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed Minister of Ecology Magzum Mirzagaliyev to tackle the alarming ecological situation in Aktobe, Kazinform has learnt from the president's official Twitter account.

President Tokayev tweeted about the alarming ecological situation in Aktobe due to ill-thought-out hydrological solutions and works on river opening. "It is crucial to tackle the problem urgently. This is the first instruction to the minister of the newly-established Ministry of Ecology," the tweet reads.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State decreed to establish two new ministries - the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Trade and Integration on June 17. Magzum Mirzagaliyev was appointed as the new Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.