President instructs to tackle poor roads in E Kazakhstan, Almaty regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed akims (governors) of East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions to repair roads in tourist zones there, Kazinform reports.

During the working trip to East Kazakhstan region, President Tokayev noted that currently tourism industry is one of the key drivers of economic growth and sectors where new workplaces are created.



The President noted that last year many Kazakhstanis chose Alakol as their tourist destination, but were disappointed in the level of service there. Many holidaymakers complained about the state of local roads. In this light the governors of East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions should tackle the problem of poor roads and the level of service there.



Utmost attention should be paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure in the regions, according to President Tokayev. In his words, it will help boost domestic tourism.