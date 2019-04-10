President instructs to urgently resolve Kosshy drinking water issue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has said today on Twitter that he entrusted the Kazakh Government and the Governor of Akmola region to urgently settle the issue of providing residents of the village of Kosshy with clean drinking water.

"I instructed the Government and the Governor of Akmola region to urgently address the issue of providing residents of the village of Kosshy with clean drinking water. This is a systemic infrastructure issue which has a direct impact on people's quality of life," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Earlier today, Head of Emergency Situations Committee Vladimir Bekker told a briefing about the Nura River flood situation. He says that the situation will stabilize within the week.