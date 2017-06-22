President introduces new members of Foreign Investors' Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prior to opening the 30th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors' Council today, Nursultan Nazarbayev introduced new members of the Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is Mr. Diwakar Gupta, the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Vice-President for Private Sector and Cofinancing Operations, and Mr. Naoya Iwashita. Regional CEO for Europe, Africa & CIS of Marubeni Corporation. They replaced their retired colleagues. Due to the personnel changes the Council now includes new members from the Kazakh side. Observer companies are also present in the hall. To all those gathered here, I express great gratitude," the Head of State said.

As it was reported, Astana is hosting the 30th Plenary Session of the Foreign Investors' Council chaired by Kazakhstan's President. The theme of the session "Future Energy". The agenda is expected to include speeches by the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Sumi Chakrabarti, Kazakh Minister for Investment and Development Zhenis Kassymbek, Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbaev, the CEO of GE Oil & Gas, the Eni Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi, the ADB Vice-President for Private Sector and Cofinancing Operations Diwakar Gupta and others.