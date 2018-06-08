President invites Chinese business to take part in Kazakhstan's digitalization

BEIJING. KAZINFORM At today's meeting with corporate leaders of China, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the development of agricultural cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, Kazinform correspondent in China reports.

"Kazakhstan has laid a course for rapid economic modernization and implementation of new technologies and innovations. We realize Digital Kazakhstan special state program. In this regard, realization of economic digitalization projects, development of innovative ecosystem become the key directions," the Head of State said.



The President also highlighted innovation clusters such as the pNazarbayev University, Innovative Technologies Park, etc. The IT Startups International Tech Park will be opened this year in Astana.

"We are ready to create favorable environment for Chinese companies," President Nazarbayev underlined.