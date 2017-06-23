President invites gifted foreign compatriots to work in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaking at the 5th World Kurultai of Kazakhs in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has stated that he invites every talented Kazakh who wants to work hard in his ancestral lands, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Any state needs professional personnel. I personally invite every talented Kazakh who wants to work hard in his historical homeland and is willing to contribute to its development. I know, and I even have a list as I hold meetings abroad. At one time, they were forced to migrate. There are our compatriots who are scientists working in various research laboratories. I think they want to return to their homeland," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President highlighted the need to invite them to their homeland and create the conditions for them to work here.

"Let the Government consider possible steps for their return to the homeland and creating conditions for working in their degree fields. We sometimes invite them, they cannot forge their own paths and eventually go back," Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up.

The President instructed all the executives and ministers to do their best for the compatriots could stay and work in Kazakhstan.