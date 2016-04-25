President invites King of Spain to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has invited the King of Spain Felipe VI to visit Kazakhstan, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov at today's meeting with his Spanish counterpart.

"We have reaffirmed that the Head of State invited the King Felipe to visit Kazakhstan. We hope that this visit will take place within the framework of the international exhibition EXPO 2017," he said at a press briefing.

Erlan Idrissov said that Kazakhstan intends to cooperate with Spain including in the framework of the signed agreement on expanded partnership with the European Union.

He noted that Kazakhstan and Spain share common positions on major burning problems of regional and global security.

He said that Spain supports Kazakhstan's candidacy for non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. Moreover, speaking about economic cooperation, Erlan Idrissov emphasized that Spain is a major partner of Kazakhstan in the trade-economic and investment field.

The meeting was held within the framework of Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel García-Margallo's official visit to Kazakhstan.

