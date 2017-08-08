EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:06, 08 August 2017 | GMT +6

    President: It's impossible to stop Astana‘s development

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his interview with National Geographic Channel Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that it is impossible to stop the development of Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The President noted that over the 25 years of independence, a once provincial town grew into a million city and its economy grew more than 20 times. According to him, the city today has its own way of life, it is developing and this development can't be stopped.

    The Head of State also reminded that Astana was built almost from scratch in the middle of the Kazakh steppe.

    As it was reported, on August 10 National Geographic Channel will be premiering a documentary about the construction of Kazakhstan's EXPO pavilion. The new episode of the Megastructures series mostly revolves around the construction of the Nur Alem sphere, the world's largest spherical building, however, it also shows other new structures including the new railway station and airport.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!