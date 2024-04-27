EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:02, 27 April 2024 | GMT +6

    President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign, reiterates importance of careful attitude to nature

    President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign
    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign Photo credit: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined a clean-up event in one of the districts of the Kazakh capital held on Saturday morning as part of the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan campaign, Kazinform News Agency has reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Volunteers, youth, participants of the upcoming 5th World Nomad Games, members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve joined the citywide clean-up effort. Some 430 seedlings of linden tree were planted as part of the event.

    President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev waters a tree Photo credit: Akorda

    President Tokayev took the opportunity to talk to the participants of the campaign and once again reiterated the importance of fostering careful attitude to environment and nature.

    Citywide clean-up
    Citywide clean-up in Astana Photo credit: Akorda

    He stressed that the ongoing Taza Qazaqstan campaign is not a one-off event. On the contrary, according to him, it is here to stay.

    “We must take good care of our common home – Kazakhstan. No guests or investors will show up in a country where there is no cleanness,” said the President, adding that Kazakhstan should always be clean and beautiful. The same, in his words, applies to small towns, districts, and villages.

    Taza Qazaqstan campaign
    Taza Qazaqstan campaign Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Kazakhstanis to abide by law and order and combat vandalism.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign Photo credit: Akorda

    “We should be proud of our country and treat everything, be it a street, a yard or an entrance of an apartment building with care,” he said.

    Tokayev and Kassymbek
    President Tokayev and Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek at Taza Qazaqstan event Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State also inspected the Botanical Garden and expressed his gratitude to residents who had taken part in the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

    President Tokayev
    President Tokayev shakes hand of a municipal worker Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev
    President Tokayev talks to Taza Qazaqstan campaign participants Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev
    President Tokayev pictured with Taza Qazaqstan campaign participants Photo credit: Akorda
    President Tokayev
    President Tokayev poses for a photo with municipal workers Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Tags:
    Astana Environment President of Kazakhstan Ecology
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Author
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!