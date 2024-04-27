President joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign, reiterates importance of careful attitude to nature

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joined a clean-up event in one of the districts of the Kazakh capital held on Saturday morning as part of the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan campaign, Kazinform News Agency has reports citing the Akorda press service.

Volunteers, youth, participants of the upcoming 5th World Nomad Games, members of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve joined the citywide clean-up effort. Some 430 seedlings of linden tree were planted as part of the event.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev waters a tree Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev took the opportunity to talk to the participants of the campaign and once again reiterated the importance of fostering careful attitude to environment and nature.

Citywide clean-up in Astana Photo credit: Akorda

He stressed that the ongoing Taza Qazaqstan campaign is not a one-off event. On the contrary, according to him, it is here to stay.

“We must take good care of our common home – Kazakhstan. No guests or investors will show up in a country where there is no cleanness,” said the President, adding that Kazakhstan should always be clean and beautiful. The same, in his words, applies to small towns, districts, and villages.

Taza Qazaqstan campaign Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Kazakhstanis to abide by law and order and combat vandalism.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign Photo credit: Akorda

“We should be proud of our country and treat everything, be it a street, a yard or an entrance of an apartment building with care,” he said.

President Tokayev and Astana mayor Zhenis Kassymbek at Taza Qazaqstan event Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also inspected the Botanical Garden and expressed his gratitude to residents who had taken part in the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

President Tokayev shakes hand of a municipal worker Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev talks to Taza Qazaqstan campaign participants Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev pictured with Taza Qazaqstan campaign participants Photo credit: Akorda