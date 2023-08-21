President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Presidential Palace in Hanoi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong welcomed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Kazinform reports via the Akorda press office.

The Guard of Honour Chief reported to both leaders.

After the two countries’ anthems were performed, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vo Van Thuong introduced members of official delegations to each other.

After then the presidents headed to a conference room for negotiations.