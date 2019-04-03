President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev begins official visit to Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in the Russian capital Moscow for the first official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This is the first foreign visit for Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as the President of Kazakhstan.



During the visit to Moscow, the Head of State will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.



The agenda of the meeting between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia includes the issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as the most topical issues on regional and international agenda.



Following the results of the visit the sides are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents.





