EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:39, 09 July 2022 | GMT +6

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Adha

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on Eid al-Adha, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    In his letter of congratulation, the President notes that this bright holiday embodies kindness and mercy, compassion and humanism. On these days Muslims all over the world take care of the needy, do good deeds and say warm wishes to each other.

    «Eid al-Adha plays a special role in strengthening spiritual values, harmony and stability in our society. The holiday contributes to the strengthening of the unique traditions of mutual respect, friendship and solidarity among the representatives of various ethnic groups and confessions of the country.

    Being a source of peace and virtue, Islam makes a huge contribution to the preservation of the unity of our people.

    May all your sacrifices be accepted and prayers heard on these blessed days! I wish all of you good health, prosperity and success!» the message reads.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Holidays President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!