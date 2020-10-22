President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Heads of State reviewed the current state and prospects for deepening the strategic partnership between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Moon Jae-in highly appreciated the successful economic cooperation, which was made possible following the agreements reached during the state visit of South Korean President to Kazakhstan in April 2019, the Akorda press service reports.

President Moon Jae-in highlighted the opening of the Hyundai passenger car manufacturing plant in Almaty.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade turnover, despite impact of the pandemic.

The two Presidents noted the strengthening of cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Korea within the international organizations, including the WTO and the IAEA.

During the talks, they also touched upon the issues of productive cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed his invitation to President Tokayev to visit South Korea next year.