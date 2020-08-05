President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with President of Lebanon Michel Aoun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his deep condolences and asked to convey words of support to close ones of those who died as a result of the tragic events in the port of Beirut, and also wished a speedy recovery to those injured, Akorda informs.

Given that the explosion caused damage to the building of the Kazakhstan’s Diplomatic Mission and slightly injured its employee, President Tokayev asked the Lebanese President to take measures to ensure the safety of our citizens (more than 200 people) who are in Beirut.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that 120 Kazakh peacekeepers perform their duties with honor and dignity as part of the UN Interim Force deployed in southern Lebanon. In this context, he expressed hope that the Lebanese Government will provide the necessary assistance for the safe rotation of Kazakh military personnel.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on further deepening of the Kazakh-Lebanese relations. According to President Tokayev, Lebanon is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the Middle East, cooperation with which is of a great importance.

In turn, Lebanese President Michel Aun thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the telephone call and assured that he would convey his warm words of support to the people of Lebanon. He also said that the country’s authorities will undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens and the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan.

The President of Lebanon reaffirmed his interest to working closely with Kazakhstan’s President in order to increase interaction between the two countries in bilateral and multilateral formats.

In addition, Michel Aoun commended Kazakhstan's peacekeeping activities within the UN mandate and stressed the role of our country in ensuring regional and global security.