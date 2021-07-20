President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev makes Qurbani online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has carried out the Qurbani ritual online on the first day of the holy Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

«Today during the sacred festival of Eid al-Adha Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev carried out the Qurbani ritual online with the community. The Muslims of our country also offer sacrifices via qurban2021.kz, developed by the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic,» reads the Facebook post.

Notably, today marks one of the main Islamic sacred holidays - Eid al-Adha celebrated July 20-22 this year.

Last year the country launched the project to offer sacrifices online without the need to leave the home. This year the Ashyq mobile app has been launched to attend the special places for sacrifices on Eid al-Adha. Citizens with the «red» and «yellow» statuses are banned from attending.

During yesterday’s meeting on the COVID-19 situation with the participation of the Kazakh PM, heads of the ministries, mayors, governors, the Kazakh Head of State instructed the governors to prevent mass gatherings of people in places for sacrifices and ensure safety.

The order is in place in Nur-Sultan city banning the citizens to attend and hold mass Eid al-Adha events, including at home.