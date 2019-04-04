President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Russia's Federation Council Speaker

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - As part of the visit to Russia, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Kazakh President underlined the symbolism of his first foreign visit to Russia, mentioning that it is indicative of a high level of bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.



"My objective as a new President of Kazakhstan is to ensure the continuity of the strategic course of Nursultan Nazarbayev, who has greatly contributed to the development of allied relations between our countries," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.







Highly appreciating the activities of Valentina Matviyenko as Chairperson of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Speaker of the Federation Council for collaborative efforts to strengthen inter-state parliamentary ties and fruitful cooperation within international organizations.



Besides, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dwelt on the issues of expanding interaction within the framework of the two countries' integration agenda.



"The Anniversary Summit of the Eurasian Economic Union will take place on May 29 in Nur-Sultan. As the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I will promote the development of Eurasian integration to the greatest possible extent. I am of opinion that the parliaments of our states can play a very important role in these processes," said the President of Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Chairperson of the Federation Council highlighted the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary relations and expressed confidence that the Kazakh President's visit will boost Kazakhstan-Russia strategic partnership.



"I am very pleased that, despite your busy schedule, you found time to visit the Federation Council. I personally want to thank you for your contribution to the development of bilateral parliamentary collaboration and cooperation within the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly," she said.







Valentina Matviyenko also informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Interparliamentary Assembly meeting scheduled for April 2019, to which Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva was invited.

At the end of the meeting, the sides exchanged views across a broad range of bilateral cooperation issues.

