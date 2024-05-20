President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Chinese FM Wang Yi

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Wang Yi, member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out exceptionally important role of China’s diplomacy in global policy. According to him, China’s initiatives form the global agenda and make a huge contribution to maintaining the international peace and stability. The President named China a recognized leader in many spheres including production and export of goods, technological innovations, economic growth, international investment etc.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State highly appraised the Kazakh-Chinese relations within the framework of international organizations, including the UN, SCO, and the CICA.

“Kazakhstan has been a reliable partner of China. We exert every effort to implement the agreements reached earlier. Indeed, our relations and cooperation strive forward – to the future,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Chinese Minister thanked the Kazakh President for hospitality shown to him on the Kazakh land and extended his best wishes on behalf of China’s President Xi Jinping.

Photo credit: Akorda

The sides discussed the prospects for further strengthening the bilateral interaction in trade-economic, energy, cultural-humanitarian spheres, and the opportunities of expanding the intergovernmental ties.

Upon completion of the talk, the Head of State conveyed his warm greetings to Xi Jinping and said he laid high hopes on his upcoming state visit to Astana.