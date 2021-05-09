President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives congratulations on Victory Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President is receiving congratulatory telegrams from the heads of foreign states on the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

In his congratulatory letter, President Vladimir Putin of Russia writes that it is our common duty to cherish the memory of the heroism of our fathers, grandfathers, and innumerable victims, and to giving veterans care and attention. Vladimir Putin noted that the traditions of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, hardened in the harsh war years, serve as a reliable basis for strategic partnership and alliance between Russia and Kazakhstan.

The telegram of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan states that May 9 is a significant date, symbolizing the invincible courage and bravery of our peoples, their heroic struggle for peace, freedom and mutual solidarity.

President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan emphasizes that the Victory Day, which occupies a special place in the life of our peoples, will forever remain a symbol of courage and unity.

President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan noted that May 9 is a significant date in the modern history of our states, when we celebrate the unparalleled heroism, courage and patriotism and the resilience of our ancestors in the merciless struggle against the enemy.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow of Turkmenistan expressed the conviction that the eternal memory of the great feat of our ancestors will continue to serve as a solid basis for further strengthening the relations of friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan stressed that the traditions of friendship and mutual support of our peoples, who with honor withstood the years of severe trials in the Great Patriotic War, will continue to serve as a reliable foundation for the further development and strengthening of relations between the two states.

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus writes that the sacred memory of the past as a tribute to the heroism of our ancestors is a solid foundation for strengthening cooperation and allows us to develop steadily and together effectively confront the challenges and threats of the contemporary world.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian expressed confidence that the friendship of the peoples of our countries, hardened during the war years, will continue to serve as an unshakable basis for the further development of relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia expressed confidence that loyalty to the memory of our common heroes will serve as a firm guide for the development of cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan for the benefit of the peoples of our countries.

In addition, their congratulatory telegrams sent Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, CIS Executive Committee – CIS Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, CEO of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolay Podguzov and Head of the Administration of Baikonur city Konstantin Busygin.

Congratulatory telegrams keep receiving.