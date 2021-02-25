President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives credentials from three foreign ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary held at the Akorda residence, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The credentials were presented by Ambassador of Latvia Irina Mangule, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Batyr Rejepov, and Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand Chatchawan Sakornsin.

Congratulating the ambassadors on the assumption of their honourable duties in Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that their solid expertise and strong professional skills will help us to bring our friendly nations even closer in various domains. The Head of State assured the diplomats of a full support and assistance of his Administration and the Government of Kazakhstan in fulfilling their noble duties.

Addressing Irina Mangule, the President noted that Kazakhstan greatly values long-standing friendship with the Republic of Latvia, based on strong bonds of friendship, deep historical ties and interests. In his speech, he focused on the prospects of bilateral trade and economic contacts.

«Kazakhstan looks forward to further expanding multifaceted cooperation with your country, especially in transport and logistics, energy, renewables and new technologies», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In a conversation with Batyr Rejepov, President Tokayev noted that Turkmenistan has always been a good neighbor and a fraternal state for Kazakhstan, adding that over 30 years of Independence, both countries have built relations of genuine strategic partnership. The Head of State said that he has high expectations for joint work on the platforms of the «Caspian Five», the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation. In this regard, he expressed support for the proposal of the Leader of Turkmenistan Berdimuhamedow to hold the Caspian Summit in Ashgabat.

«We are sincerely interested in building up bilateral cooperation in all areas. By combining our efforts, we could elevate the volume of mutual trade to the milestone of $1 billion in the foreseeable future», Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes.

Speaking about the bilateral relations with Thailand, President Tokayev stressed that cooperation with the Kingdom is an integral part of our Asian policy. The two countries are reliable partners with close-knit interests both in bilateral and multilateral dimensions, including within the UN and the CICA.

«We look forward to collaborating with the Royal Thai Government and Thai companies to strengthen the post-pandemic economic and commercial relationship,» the Head of State said.

At the end of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his warmest greetings to Latvian President Egils Levits, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn.

In turn, the foreign envoys assured President Tokayev that they would make every effort to further strengthen cooperation of their states with Kazakhstan.