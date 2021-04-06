President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the high dynamics of the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership, based on a trust-based political dialogue, progressive trade, economic and investment cooperation, and mutual support amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Kazakhstan President conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban for his active participation in the Informal Turkic Council Summit recently held in a virtual format with the motto «Turkestan – the Spiritual Capital of the Turkic World».

«I believe that the negotiations will be very much positive in terms of giving an addition impetus development of relations between both Kazakhstan and Hungary. Hungary is the first country in your part of the world where Kazakhstan has put its first embassy as earliest as 30 years ago. We have a special relationship. Hungary is very popular in Kazakhstan, within the people, and are very sympathetic. Taking this opportunity, I would to mention that we appreciate very positive input of your Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his work within the Turkic Council,» the Head of State noted.

In turn, Péter Szijjártó expressed his appreciation to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the opportunity to meet and conveyed greetings from the leadership of his country, reaffirming Budapest's readiness to further deepening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan, including using the potential of the Turkic Council. Hungarian diplomat also noted the important role of Turkestan as a spiritual capital.

«You know that, you yourself, Mr. President and First President Nursultan Nazarbayev enjoy a very good and very high reputation in Hungary. We really feel that Kazakhstan and the people of Kazakhstan are friends of the Hungarians, even more than that brothers. We would like to underline that the fact that we joined the Turkic Council was to a big part thanks to the strategic relationships we have built with Kazakhstan,» Péter Szijjártó stressed.

President Tokayev and Minister Szijjártó discussed a number of practical issues of bilateral relations with an emphasis on the implementation of the agreements reached during Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's official visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019.