President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends condolences to President Moon Jae-in

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sends condolences to President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, the Akorda press service reports.

"On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and my own behalf let me express my deepest condolences to You, the families of those died as a result of the boat disaster occurred on the Danube River in Budapest and the friendly nation of the Republic of Korea," the telegram reads.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished tolerance and fortitude to the family members and close ones and sooner recovery to those suffered.



As earlier reported, seven South Korea tourist died as the cruise ship overturned and sank on the Danube River in Budapest.