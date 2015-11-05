President: Kazakhstan - best gate for entering EEU market

PARIS. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has named the best way for the accession to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union for French businessmen.

"Low taxes, removal of administrative barriers, predictability of governmental regulation, stability of contracts in regard to investors and state position Kazakhstan as the best gate for entering the market of the Eurasian Economic Union functioning without taxes and examinations now," Nazarbayev said. The Head of State noted that this is the market with the population of 180 mln people and volume of USD 2 trln.