EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:22, 05 November 2015 | GMT +6

    President: Kazakhstan - best gate for entering EEU market

    None
    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has named the best way for the accession to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union for French businessmen.

    "Low taxes, removal of administrative barriers, predictability of governmental regulation, stability of contracts in regard to investors and state position Kazakhstan as the best gate for entering the market of the Eurasian Economic Union functioning without taxes and examinations now," Nazarbayev said. The Head of State noted that this is the market with the population of 180 mln people and volume of USD 2 trln.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan and France President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!