President: Kazakhstan must be ready to face up cyber attacks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a session of the Security Council, discussing the current issues on ensuring cyber security and preventing terrorism, Akorda press-service reports.

The President of Kazakhstan noted the importance of adopting digital technologies in modern life, emphasizing the need to confront cyber threats and illegal use of information technologies.

"There are information and communication technologies in all spheres of human and state life. Therefore, in my Address 'The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness', I set up the goal to develop digital technologies. They will bring their benefits. On the other hand, implementation of them [digital technologies] is accompanied by the threat of cyber attacks. Thus, Kazakhstan must be ready for this," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State drew the attendees' attention to the consequences of the destructive activities undertaken by terrorist groups within the country and abroad, and also stressed the need to arrange effective work for counteracting them.

At the end, the President of Kazakhstan gave a number of specific instructions.