President: Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO - its recognition as integral part of the global economic system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Accession to the WTO is a victory for the whole of Kazakhstan, its recognition as an integral part of the global economic system, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his address to the people of Kazakhstan in connection with the completion of negotiations on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO.

Head of State noted that "after joining the WTO, we will not give up to promote domestic enterprises". "From this time the support measures, provided by the state, should comply with the international rules. At the same time Kazakhstan's enterprises should learn how to compete under the WTO rules. We will have to compete with other countries not only within the EEU but within the WTO," said the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. "Accession to the WTO will facilitate our integration into the world economy, Kazakhstan's entry into the top 30 major countries, and the implementation of the Plan of the nation "100 specific steps". We've got to prove that we can take advantages of the benefits offered by the WTO. I am convinced that Kazakhstan will succeed, and we will occupy a worthy place among the leading countries of the world," Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.