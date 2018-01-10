President: Kazakhstan to persist in its efforts to rid the world of nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the topic of the briefing that he will participate in in the UN Security Council next week, Kazinform reports.

"On January 18, I plan to participate in the briefing of the UN Security Council themed Non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction: confidence-building measures. This theme has been chosen for a reason. We will persist in consolidating efforts of the global community in order to rid this planet of nuclear weapons," President Nazarbayev declared at the ceremony of presentation of credentials by foreign ambassadors in Astana.



The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan had assumed Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of January 2018.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had received credentials from Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden Mats Foyer, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Emilio Pevida Pupo, Ambassador of the Republic of India Prabhat Kumar and Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Mike John Gifford.