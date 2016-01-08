President knows what every Kazakhstani dreams about - Almas Togay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almas Togay, spokesperson of the South Kazakhstan entrepreneurs service center, believes that reforms outlined by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his article "National Plan - Road to Kazakhstan's Dream" are aimed at all-round development of the country.

"First of all, I'm proud I can contribute to the all-round development of my motherland. Having read the president's article now I think that he knows what every Kazakhstani dreams about," Almas Togay told Kazinform correspondent.

"Every reform suggested by President Nazarbayev is transparent and effective. The Parliament and the Government apparently worked hand in hand and non-stop to develop corresponding draft laws and change our life for the better," he noted.

Mr. Togay also welcomed the fact that the article addresses the problems of entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan. "By supporting and protecting it we make sure our economy works and that fact motivates me even more," he added.