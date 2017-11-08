President: Kostanay region must become largest agri-industrial region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Within a working visit to Kostanay region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with foreign investors, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kostanay region is the largest agricultural region of our country. It is the largest region in terms of food production. And, even in this challenging year, over 5 million tons of crop has been gathered here. But, our number one goal is to make this region the agri-industrial one. Therefore, we are working to ensure that there is the industry in the region," the Head of State said.



In view of this, according to the President, the automotive manufacturing is actively developing in the region.

"These two plants (two automobile plants in Kostanay and in eastern Kazakhstan) operate very efficiently, we are attracting investors. And the fact that a Chinese corporation is now here [the acquisition of shares of the AllurGroup by CNC] is the next step in implementation of our agreements with President Xi Jinping," the President said.

For instance, 52 enterprises worth $27 billion should be built in Kazakhstan as per the agreements within the Belt and Road project.

"For our part, we are fully involved in this program. We have built a direct railway from the Kazakh-Chinese border to the Caspian Sea - we built 1,200 km within 18 months. We built the railway through Turkmenistan. And, just recently, we have completed the construction of the railway crossing Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Georgia and Europe," the Head of State recalled.



It is noteworthy that Arkhimed Mukhambetov, the Governor of Kostanay region, also told the President about the implementation of investment projects in the region.