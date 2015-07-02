President launched projects on modernization of productions in Temirtau and Ust-Kamenogorsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev launched projects on modernization of production at metallurgical enterprises "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" and "Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant" within the live conference today.

A project on modernization of production was launched at "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" JSC.

"The Strategic task of the plant is fulfilling your instruction on modernization of production. Therefore, we have completed reconstruction of the furnace No. 3. Its productivity increased by 12.5%. We applied innovative technologies while modernization process. The working conditions are being improved as well. We also work on reduction of the harmful environmental impact. We have reached design capacity of the plant - 6.3 thousand tons of cast iron in 24 hours. On July 3, it is the 55 th anniversary since the first smelted cast iron which you were a part of!" Director General of "ArcelorMittal Temirtau" Vidjay Makhadevan said at the live conference.

A project on production of spongy titanium has been launched in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

President of "Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant" JSC Assem Mamutova stressed that the plant she headed introduced and actively used innovative technologies in production of titanium.

