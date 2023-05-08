EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 08 May 2023 | GMT +6

    President lays flowers to Otan Ana Monument

    None
    Фото: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in a ceremony of laying flowers at the Otan Ana Monument in Astana, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

    The President laid flowers at the Otan Ana monument and observed a minute of silence in memory of Kazakh soldiers killed in the Great Patriotic War. Then the Presidential Orchestra perfo0rmed the State Anthem, and the Guard of Honor Company marched past the participants of the ceremony.

    At the end of the ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked to the veterans. The President congratulated them on the Victory Day and wished all Kazakhstanis good health and debt.



    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Victory Day President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!