NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to lift a state of emergency in the regions of West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The corresponding decrees were published on the President’s official website.

The state of emergency will be lifted in the abovementioned regions starting 7:00 am 13 January 2022.