President lights the main New Year Tree of Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the ceremony of lighting the main New Year tree of the country.

For several years on the first day of winter President of Kazakhstan lights the main New Year tree of the country. This year, the 25-meter-high main New Year tree is located near "Khan Shatyr" entertainment and shopping center. The festive show was attended by more than 2,300 students and well-known creative teams of the city. Along with this New Year tree, tens of others simultaneously shone their lights in Astana. The capital is ready for the festive events dedicated to the Day of the First President, the main holiday of the country - Independence Day and New Year's celebrations.