President makes a statement after visit to Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, made a statement on the results of his working trip to Almaty and Almaty region, the Akorda press service reported.

Summarizing the trip, Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the situation in the city and region.

"I would like to note that Almaty akimat together with the public is carrying out fruitful activities aimed at consistent improvement of the infrastructure, the creation of favorable conditions for comfortable living of residents. The comprehensive reconstruction of Panfilov and Zhibek Zholy streets has already been carried out, within the framework of which convenient walking areas for pedestrians have been created. It is also necessary to continue work on greening the city and ensure the full functioning of the irrigation system. Two new districts, Alatau and Nauryzbaysky have been established in the city with all the necessary conditions for doing business. This is where the "points of growth" of entrepreneurial activity are today.

In general, Almaty has been shaped as the largest economic center and became a modern Kazakhstani megapolis of world level. Since independence, the city's economic indicators grew rapidly and reached high levels. According to the data, I was provided with, today Almaty's economy is twice as large as Georgia's GDP and almost five times that of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. This indicates successful development of not only the city but the country as a whole. Today Almaty is a donor of the country's budget and demonstrates the best indicators in terms of small and medium business across the country," said the President.

In addition, the Head of State noted that a lot of work is being done in Almaty region today. In particular, the socio-economic development of the region is carried out at a faster pace, especially in construction, transportation and transit, and agriculture.

In conclusion, the Head of State wished the city of Almaty and Almaty region prosperity and successful development.